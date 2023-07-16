Lukaku wouldn’t be the first to break a vow to join Juventus: The full list

In recent days, Juventus have surprisingly emerged as the favorites to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Inter were hoping to maintain the player’s services following last year’s loan spell but become frustrated by his antics. The Nerazzurri have decided to drop out of the race, leaving the Bianconeri in the lead.

The Belgian has become the target of chastising and mockery in the last 48 hours with some of his old statements resurfacing on the scene.

In a famous interview conducted in December 2021, Lukaku pledged his allegiance to Inter in a come-and-get-me plea while vowing to never ever play for Milan or Juventus.

Nonetheless, La Repubblica journalist Fabrizio Crosetti says Lukaku wouldn’t be the first person to denounce Juventus in public only to join them afterwards (via TuttoJuve).

The journalist names three other major names in the sport who retracted their previous comments.

The first is Fabio Capello. Despite representing Juventus during his playing days, he developed a rivalry with the Bianconeri while managing Roma, prompting a regrettable pledge.

He eventually left the Giallorossi and led Juve for two years before leaving amidst the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.

Gonzalo Higuain and Maurizio Sarri made similar promises during their time at Napoli. The striker ended up joining the Bianconeri in 2016 following a fallout with volatile club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

As for Sarri, he left Naples in 2018 and spent a single campaign at Chelsea before returning to the peninsula through Juve’s gate. He only lasted in Turin for a solitary campaign,