Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is t the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Italian giants Juventus and Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, according to Football-Italia.

Juventus has expressed their interest in signing Lukaku, but as of now, they have yet to present an offer that meets Chelsea’s demands. In the meantime, Al Hilal has emerged as a strong contender for the forward’s signature, impressing Lukaku’s agent with a lucrative proposition.

Reports suggest that Al Hilal is willing to make a significant offer for Lukaku, including a monster wage of 80m euros over two years.

Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has been in communication with both Juventus and Al Hilal, closely monitoring the situation. The player himself is believed to be interested in returning to Italy, yet he is also open to considering a move to Saudi Arabia.

As the transfer window unfolds, Lukaku’s future remains one of the most talked-about topics in the football world. Fans and pundits alike eagerly await the final decision, with Juventus and Al Hilal locked in a battle to secure the talented striker’s signature.

Juve FC Says

The Saudis can no doubt outbid Juventus all day long but if the player is not interested in the money but top-level football then Lukaku will almost certainly prefer a move to Turin.

Let’s see how this one unfolds.