Lukasz Skorupski explains what helped him save Milik penalty

Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski was a hero for his side after saving a penalty from his national teammate Arkadiusz Milik in Juventus’ match against his side yesterday.

Juve needed to win that game but could not find a way past the goalie more than once.

Milik’s run up to taking the spot kick was dramatic and some fans have blamed it for him missing it.

After the game, Skorupski was asked if it was easier for him or the Juve striker and he explained via Tuttojuve:

“On penalties, I think it’s 50-50. During the game, I think it’s more difficult for me”.

Juve FC Says

Missing that spot-kick was just not good enough from Milik and the Pole will regret it.

This is a key moment in the season and every chance counts. Missing a penalty is just sad.

The players must know how important the season’s remaining games are and to win as many of them as possible.

We can no longer be complacent during matches and must work the hardest to ensure we win the Europa League and finish inside the top four.

Milik has been getting playing chances this term and must make them count as the club looks to make his transfer permanent.