Lyon deliver an update on the future of Juventus targets

Lyon has ruled out selling Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay next month as they bid to end this season in fine fashion.

Both players are targets of Juventus and the Bianconeri will have wanted to beat their other suitors to land them both.

But the Frenchmen are mounting a title challenge at the moment and the duo are key to the successes that they have achieved this season.

Aouar has been one of the best young midfielders in Europe for some seasons now and he was close to joining Arsenal in the last transfer window.

Next month offers his suitors the chance to land him again, however, Lyon has shut the door to the possibility of that happening.

Speaking on the future of their players ahead of next month, sporting director Juninho Pernambucano said via Calciomercato.

“There will be some changes, but only for those players with whom we had already planned the farewell, like Jean Lucas. The latter Rudi Garcia advised to leave to play more. The key players will not be moved: we want to keep the current level and this is the most important thing for us ”.

The best players are hardly sold in the January transfer window and Juve will hope they can get one or both when this season ends.