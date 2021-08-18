Lyon hatches plan to sign Juventus Premier League target

Juventus could miss out on signing Emerson Palmieri this summer as he approaches joining Lyon.

The Brazilian-Italian has struggled for a playing time at Chelsea as he faces competition from Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

He has been linked with a move to Juve where he would serve as better competition for Alex Sandro if he joins.

The Italian won Euro 2020 and has maintained the trust of Roberto Mancini and a place in the national team despite limited playing time at Chelsea.

However, it remains unclear if that would continue if his club situation doesn’t change.

Chelsea is happy to sanction his sale, which gives Juve the chance to finally get their man, but they might struggle to achieve that.

This is because Todofichajes says Lyon is also keen on making him one of their players and they have been looking to sign him.

The French club has been improving their squad so far and feel Palmieri will make them even better.

Chelsea wants to sell him for 15m euros, but Lyon cannot afford to pay that much for him.

The Ligue 1 side is proposing a loan with an obligation to buy him later.