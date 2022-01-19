Lyon is posing a threat to Juventus in their bid to sign striker

Sardar Azmoun remains one of Juventus’ transfer targets for their attack as he approaches the end of his contract at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for him for some time now and that transfer could happen this month.

If he leaves Russia now, Zenit would make some money from offloading him instead of losing him for nothing in the summer.

The fee should be small enough for Juve to pay, but the Bianconeri is not the only club looking to sign him.

Calciomercato says while they make their plans, they need to consider the threat from Lyon.

The French club also wants the attacker and has been watching his situation.

They could pounce and convince him to join them if Juve is not serious about their intentions.

Juve FC Says

Azmoun could help the current Bianconeri team become much better than it is at the moment.

We need more goals and more attacking options will probably make us less predictable on the field.

The Iranian has attributes that differ from that of our current options and that should help us get some value from his arrival.

Hopefully, he won’t take much time to get used to the demands of Max Allegri if he makes the move.