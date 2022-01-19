Sardar Azmoun
Transfer News

Lyon is posing a threat to Juventus in their bid to sign striker

January 19, 2022 - 9:29 am

Sardar Azmoun remains one of Juventus’ transfer targets for their attack as he approaches the end of his contract at Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for him for some time now and that transfer could happen this month.

If he leaves Russia now, Zenit would make some money from offloading him instead of losing him for nothing in the summer.

The fee should be small enough for Juve to pay, but the Bianconeri is not the only club looking to sign him.

Calciomercato says while they make their plans, they need to consider the threat from Lyon.

The French club also wants the attacker and has been watching his situation.

They could pounce and convince him to join them if Juve is not serious about their intentions.

Juve FC Says

Azmoun could help the current Bianconeri team become much better than it is at the moment.

We need more goals and more attacking options will probably make us less predictable on the field.

The Iranian has attributes that differ from that of our current options and that should help us get some value from his arrival.

Hopefully, he won’t take much time to get used to the demands of Max Allegri if he makes the move.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

Opinion: Dybala searching for a friend… but finds a lost management

January 19, 2022

Video – Marcotti agrees with Juve’s cautious approach in Dybala negotiations

January 19, 2022
Marco Da Graca

Juventus U23 starlet suffering from irregular heartbeat

January 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.