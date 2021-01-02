Lyon makes a decision on selling Juventus target this month

Memphis Depay has emerged as a target of Juventus in recent months, and the Dutchman was set to move in this transfer window.

The attacker’s fine form has seen Juve consider making him their alternative attacker to Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His contract is due to expire at the end of this season, and the smart thing to do would be to sell him this month for some money.

However, a report from Le Parisien via Calciomercato says that Lyon is unlikely to sell him in January.

This is because the French side has had to deal with the realities of injury to a key player recently.

Moussa Dembele has injured his arm, and that has already left them a man short in that department.

Because of this, even though Depay will leave for nothing at the end of this season, Lyon will likely not sell him in this transfer window.

The Dutchman has been a key player for Lyon since he moved there from Manchester United in 2017.

He has already scored 62 goals in 154 games for them and he will provide the goals that Juventus is looking to get from another player when he joins them.