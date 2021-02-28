Lyon names price for attacking midfielder wanted by Juventus

One player that Juventus was keen to sign in the summer is Houssem Aouar and they might get another chance to land him in the summer.

The Frenchman is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe at the moment and he also had powerful interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners tried to sign him before moving for Thomas Partey.

Real Madrid is another team in the race for his signature, with the midfielder considering Zinedine Zidane an idol.

Lyon kept hold of him in the summer, but they could be forced to cash in on him when this season ends because of the current financial realities around European teams.

Calciomercato says Juventus is still very interested in signing him and the Bianconeri will have to pay at least 50m euros to get their man.

That fee will be hard for the Bianconeri to stake on him, but they can also use their negotiating power to strike a deal that will be more favourable to them including a possible swap element.

Lyon hopes to win the Ligue 1 this season as they are in a three-horse race with Lille and PSG.

If he delivers that for them, it will be the perfect way to end his time in the team that kick-started his career.