Juventus striker Jonathan David could be on his way back to France, as Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca would like to work with him again.

The Canadian had only signed for the Bianconeri last July after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille.

He has thus far contributed with seven goals and four assists across all competitions, but these figures have been deemed too meagre for a regular starter at Juventus.

Jonathan David set for a reduced role at Juventus

The Brooklyn native is currently suffering from a goal drought, and he’s widely expected to lose his starting spot once Dusan Vlahovic regains his full fitness.

Luciano Spalletti might even opt to field a false 9 like Kenan Yildiz or Weston McKennie in his stead, especially following his uninspiring first-half display against Pisa, and the team’s positive reaction following his exit.

Therefore, all signs suggest that David could be on the market next summer. If he ends up staying at the club, he will almost definitely be relegated to a back-up role, but Juventus wouldn’t want to keep a substitute on a €5 million net salary per year, so a solution will be sought.

According to Tuttosport, Olympique Lyonnais could come to Juve’s aid, offering to accommodate the misfiring striker.

Paulo Fonseca wants Jonathan David at Lyon

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Fonseca, who coached David during their time together at Lille, would be thrilled to have the 26-year-old back at his disposal.

Nevertheless, OL would only be able to afford the deal if they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The club is currently embroiled in a razor-tight battle for 3rd place against Olympique Marseille, with the two rivals currently on par in points. Stade Rennais and others are also involved in the race.

During his five years at Lille, David had cemented himself as one of the deadliest strikers in French football. He made 178 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring 87 goals and providing 17 assists.