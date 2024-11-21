Lyon left-back Nicolas Tagliafico becomes the latest name to be linked with Juventus who are looking to bolster their defensive ranks in January.

The Bianconeri have sustained two major blows at the back. Gleison Bremer tore his ACL during the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig in early October. Last week, Juan Cabal suffered the same fate while on international duty with Colombia.

So with their defense being ravaged by two long-term injuries, the Serie A giants have no other option but to resort to the maker in January. The club will be looking to sign at least one new defender.

In recent weeks, Juventus have been linked with a host of names, between centre-backs and left-backs.

This morning, Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) revealed the identity of a new candidate. The Roman newspaper claims that Tagliafico has offered himself to Juventus.

The 32-year-old primarily plays at left-back, but he can also fill in a central role at the heart of the backline.

The veteran is part of the golden Argentina group led by Leo Messi who went on to win the World Cup and two Copa America over the past few years.

Tagliafico started his career with Banfield and then had experiences at Independiente before gaining fame in Europe during his time at Ajax.

The full-back has been plying his trade at Olympique Lyonnais since the summer of 2022. However, the French club’s financial crisis will prompt a January exodus, otherwise, they risk being relegated to Ligue 2.

Therefore, the world champion could be one of the names set to depart in the middle of the season, especially since his contract will expire in June, so Lyon would prefer to cash in on him instead of losing him for free six months later.

The source adds that Tagliafico holds an Italian passport, hence, he won’t occupy a non-EU spot.