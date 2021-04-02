Lyon will complete the signing of Juventus loanee in the summer

Mattia De Sciglio is set to leave Juventus on a permanent transfer in the summer.

The Italy international has been on loan at Lyon since the start of this campaign and Todofichajes says they will make it permanent.

Having struggled to earn a starting place at Juventus, the full-back moved to Lyon in search of more first-team action.

There were doubts over his suitability to the French top flight, however, that has changed as he has adapted very well to the competition and has played over 20 games for the title-chasing side.

He was expected to prove why he needs more chances in Turin, but it seems he has played his way into a move away from Juventus for good.

The report says Lyon has scheduled talks with Juventus throughout this month and they hope to conclude his transfer before the start of next season.

It adds that the player is currently valued at € 7.5M, but Lyon will offer € 3M for his signature and Juve will accept it.

This is partly because his current deal with the champions expires at the end of next season and unless the Bianconeri receive a better offer in the summer, they will have no choice but to allow him to join the French side, permanently.