Mac Allister’s dad gives update on his future amidst interest from Juventus

This summer it is looking likely that Alexis Mac Allister will be leaving Brighton and there are plenty of clubs in Europe interested in the player joining their team.

The midfielder came to prominence as a member of the Argentina world cup winning side in Qatar and ever since then he has become linked with a move away from the English south coast.

Mac Allister only cost the Seagulls £7 million back in 2019, he will certainly be worth a lot more now and there were rumours as recently as January that he was set to be sold, but Brighton ruled out any sale at that time.

However, it will be very different in the summer and as well as Juventus other clubs are now queuing up to express their interest including Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United,

Carlos Mac Allister, the players’ father had a few words to say regarding his son’s options and said as quoted by Sussexexpress.co.uk

“He’s very happy at the club. We know in July there will be chances to leave. But prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract, so the club has the opportunity to make a big sale.”

So there you have it, he will likely move in the summer and that means that Juventus will have an opportunity to sign the Argentine, however, a lot will depend on the price and that is where Juve could be at a disadvantage.