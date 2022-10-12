Maccabi v Juventus ratings: Italian media thrashes Allegri and his men

Following the humbling defeat at Monza, we called it the worst Juventus display in recent memory. But at least the numerical disadvantage partially explained the horrific.

But yesterday, the Bianconeri hit a new low in an unjustifiable fashion, as Maccabi Haifa proved to be superior side in a surreal scene.

The defeat in Israel puts the club on the cusp of elimination, and the Italian news outlets surely thrashed Max Allegri and his men in their ratings.

The under-fire tactician received grades of 4, while his players didn’t fare much better with the majority getting under-par ratings.

From Wojciech Szczesny all the way to Dusan Vlahovic, all the players looked woeful and out of sorts.

The two exceptions were Moise Kean and Matias Soulè, who ironically were the last to enter the pitch.

So here are the full player ratings handed by the major Italian news sources, as published by ilBianconero.

Szczesny: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 6

Danilo: Gazzetta 4.5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 4

Bonucci: Gazzetta 4.5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 4

Rugani: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 5

Alex Sandro: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 5.5, Tuttosport 3

McKennie4: Gazzetta 4, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 3

Rabiot: Gazzetta 4.5, CorSport 5, Tuttosport 5.5

Paredes: Gazzetta 4, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 3

Di Maria: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 5.5

Cuadrado: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 4

Vlahovic: Gazzetta 4.5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 5

Milik: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport5

Kostic: Gazzetta 4, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 4

Locatelli: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 5

Kean: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 5.5, Tuttosport 5.5

Soulé: Gazzetta 5, CorSport s.v., Tuttosport 5.5

Allegri: Gazzetta 4, CorSport 4, Tuttosport 4