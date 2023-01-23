Mad Max: How Allegri changed his approach against Atalanta

As they say, desperate times call for desperate measures. This seems to the be the case for Massimiliano Allegri who finds himself in a miserable situation following Friday’s court ruling.

With 15 points deducted from the club’s tally, Juventus fell from third place in the Serie A standing to mid-table, in an almost deadly blow for their Champions League aspirations.

Between the severe punishment, its mental repercussions and the lack of club officials, the manager is surely feeling a greater sense of responsibility these days, and ilBianconero explains how it showed in the manner he approached last night’s encounter against Atalanta, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

While Allegri usually reserves his fury for the final minutes, this time around, he exhibited his passion from the get-go, So instead of the usual “Calma, calma” slogan, he was heard yelling “continue, press…”.

Moreover, the Livorno native’s rejoice following Danilo’s equalizer didn’t go unnoticed, as it was almost reminiscent of Antonio Conte’s wild celebrations.

Whether we like it or not, Allegri will remain in the black and white dugout at least until the end of the season. Therefore, it’s pleasant to see him getting himself more involved in the match dynamics.

Perhaps this sense of injustice has unleashed a more vicious version of the manager.