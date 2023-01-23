Allegri
Club News

Mad Max: How Allegri changed his approach against Atalanta

January 23, 2023 - 1:00 pm

As they say, desperate times call for desperate measures. This seems to the be the case for Massimiliano Allegri who finds himself in a miserable situation following Friday’s court ruling.

With 15 points deducted from the club’s tally, Juventus fell from third place in the Serie A standing to mid-table, in an almost deadly blow for their Champions League aspirations.

Between the severe punishment, its mental repercussions and the lack of club officials, the manager is surely feeling a greater sense of responsibility these days, and ilBianconero explains how it showed in the manner he approached last night’s encounter against Atalanta, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

While Allegri usually reserves his fury for the final minutes, this time around, he exhibited his passion from the get-go, So instead of the usual “Calma, calma” slogan, he was heard yelling “continue, press…”.

Moreover, the Livorno native’s rejoice following Danilo’s equalizer didn’t go unnoticed, as it was almost reminiscent of Antonio Conte’s wild celebrations.

Juve FC say

Whether we like it or not, Allegri will remain in the black and white dugout at least until the end of the season. Therefore, it’s pleasant to see him getting himself more involved in the match dynamics.

Perhaps this sense of injustice has unleashed a more vicious version of the manager.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Di Maria, Milik and the most interesting stats registered in Juventus-Atalanta

January 23, 2023
Juventus Udinese Danilo Fagioli

Di Maria’s chasing and Danilo’s tears: Three interesting scenes from Juve-Atalanta

January 23, 2023
Vlahovic

Juventus to test Vlahovic and Pogba on Thursday ahead of Monza encounter

January 23, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.