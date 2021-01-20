Madrid optimistic that Ramos will ignore Juventus and stay

Juventus is one of the teams looking to sign Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, but Los Blancos are increasingly confident that he will remain with them.

This is what Cuatro.com is claiming as they deliver an update on the future of the experienced Spaniard.

Ramos has entered the final six months of his current deal and he can start negotiating with other teams.

Juventus is looking to make him one of the free agents that they sign at the end of this season.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the finances of Madrid, and they are not looking to offer him an improved deal.

The Madridistas are asking him to take a pay cut to sign a new deal, and he is struggling to accept that.

The report, however, says that Madrid is now confident that he will eventually sign the new deal, even on reduced terms.

This would be a big blow Juve’s hopes of bringing him in as an experienced head to their team.

Giorgio Chiellini remains a key part of the current Bianconeri side, but he has become injury-prone and he might not have so many more seasons left in him.

Adding Ramos to the team would make Juve even stronger and prepared to challenge for more trophies.