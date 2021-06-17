Madrid releases Ramos, Juve can get their man now

Real Madrid has released Sergio Ramos after the defender couldn’t reach an agreement with the Spaniards over a new deal.

Ramos leaves the Bernabeu as a club legend having helped them to achieve a ton of success in Europe and at home.

Real Madrid released a statement that reads: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that today, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 p.m., an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Pérez.

“Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.”

The Spaniard, 35, has been a target of Juventus since last summer when it appeared as though he wouldn’t agree on a new Madrid contract.

The Bianconeri remain linked with a move for him but they will face competition from the likes of Sevilla and PSG.

Now that Madrid has agreed to allow him to leave, Juve can get their man if they can offer him the best terms.

Juve hasn’t been shy about taking chances with older players and most of them have paid off including Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to score goals for the club.

Ramos isn’t the only Madrid player that Juve has their eyes on with the Bianconeri also linked with a move for Isco and Marcelo.