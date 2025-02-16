Juventus boss Thiago Motta previewed the Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter while emphasising the importance of the bonds forged between the players and the technical staff.

Although this contest is sandwiched between two crucial Champions League fixtures against PSV Eindhoven, the Bianconeri can no longer afford to drop too many point in the league, as they’re currently embroiled in a tight race for the Top Four with the likes of Lazio, Fiorentina and a resurgent Milan.

Moreover, a defeat in the Derby d’Italia in front of their home supporters would be a major morale blow for the Old Lady.

Hence, Motta invites his men to produce a formidable display that appeases the Allianz Stadium crowd.