Juventus boss Thiago Motta previewed the Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter while emphasising the importance of the bonds forged between the players and the technical staff.
Although this contest is sandwiched between two crucial Champions League fixtures against PSV Eindhoven, the Bianconeri can no longer afford to drop too many point in the league, as they’re currently embroiled in a tight race for the Top Four with the likes of Lazio, Fiorentina and a resurgent Milan.
Moreover, a defeat in the Derby d’Italia in front of their home supporters would be a major morale blow for the Old Lady.
Hence, Motta invites his men to produce a formidable display that appeases the Allianz Stadium crowd.
“It is a very important match, we will have to be well organised defensively, execute transitions effectively and work as a team from the first to the last minute,” said the 42-year-old in his pre-match press conference via the official Juventus website.
“We will have to both defend and attack as a team, paying great attention to transitions and set pieces. The latter are an important aspect of the game, we always prepare them in detail. We will have to be good especially in our attitude, both in terms of scoring goals and defending our goal.
“The team is doing well, winning always brings extra energy. I see the lads motivated and I also feel energised. We are focused solely on tomorrow’s match (Sunday 16 February 2025) against Inter, a match that we must approach in the best possible way.”
Motta confirmed Douglas Luiz will miss the contest with a knock, but at least Andrea Cambiaso is back, although he’s not expected to start.
“Ahead of tomorrow’s match we will have Andrea [Cambiaso] available again, but Douglas Luiz will not be there. The other unavailable players are the same as in recent weeks. The team selected tomorrow will be the best available to face our opponents.
“Everyone wants to play from the first minute, especially in matches like this. The substitutes will have to contribute effectively to allow us to compete at a high level throughout the encounter.”
Finally, Motta explained the importance of forming bonds, revealing how the team has been spending more time together off the pitch.
“With the team, we spend a lot of time together, for work, and it is a privilege, but we decided to carve out some time to be together outside the sports centre, at dinner, and we had a very good time.
“We have a magnificent group, who work well and always want to improve. We work hard every day to achieve our goal, which is to win every single game. We have to use all of our strengths, as a team, to earn victory in every match.
“Whoever plays for Juventus always wants to win, even in training. To win, as I said, we have to work well together and earn it on the pitch. We have to earn victory, we have to always go for it.”
