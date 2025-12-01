Juventus will be without Dusan Vlahovic for a substantial period, as the striker’s serious injury has been confirmed.

The Serbian hurt himself while attempting a shot on goal during the first half of Saturday’s Serie A contest against Cagliari. He left the pitch in visible agony, assisted by members of the medical staff.

While the club went on to register a 2-1 victory over the Isolani, the striker’s injury blighted the occasion.

Juventus lose Dusan Vlahovic to a serious injury

Although the immediate sensation was far from reassuring, the fans were still hoping for a merciful result following the player’s clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, Luciano Spalletti’s worst fears have now been confirmed, as the club has now released a statement revealing that Vlahovic has indeed suffered a high-grade lesion.

“Following the muscle problem he suffered during the Juventus Men’s First Team match against Cagliari, Dusan Vlahovic underwent further radiological examinations at J|Medical this morning,” read the note published on the official Juventus website on Monday afternoon.

“The tests revealed a high-grade injury to the muscle-tendon junction of the left adductor longus. Further medical consultations will be necessary to determine the most appropriate treatment.”

How will Luciano Spalletti cope without Vlahovic?

As expected, the announcement didn’t offer a timetable for the recovery, as setting an exact return date remains premature at this stage.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic will certainly remain out of action for several months, forcing Spalletti to resort to the misfiring Jonathan David and Lois Openda, or even reinvent Kenan Yildiz as a False 9, as suggested by some pundits, including Hernanes.

In any case, Vlahovic’s absence will certainly be felt, as he’s been the club’s top goal-scorer over the past few campaigns, and he leads the scoring charts this season with six strikes to his name.