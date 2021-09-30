Chiesa
Major Italian newspapers all pick Chiesa as the man of the match against Chelsea

September 30, 2021 - 2:00 pm

On Wednesday night, Juventus enjoyed their finest performance since Max Allegri’s return in the summer. Well, it’s not that hard of a pick considering the team’s awful start to the season.

Nonetheless, the display against Chelsea in the second matchday of the Champions League group stage was a major improvement on its predecessors.

The defense that leaked goals against smaller Serie A opposition, somehow managed to maintain a clean sheet against the reigning European champions who had Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz upfront.

Therefore, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt deservedly received some high grades in the player ratings handed by the major Italian news outlets.

Nevertheless, Federico Chiesa scored the lone goal of the match and put up a brilliant display, earning himself the man of the match award by UEFA, as well as the highest grades by all newspapers.

Here are the full grades as published by ILBianconero.

Tuttosport SZCZESNY 6 DANILO 6.5 DE LIGT 7 BONUCCI 7 ALEX SANDRO 6 CUADRADO 6.5 LOCATELLI 6.5 RABIOT 5.5 BENTANCUR 6.5 BERNARDESCHI 7.5 Chiesa 8 KULUSEVSKI 6 KEAN N/A MCKENNIE N/A CHIELLINI N/A C. ALLEGRI 8

Corriere dello Sport SZCZESNY 6.5 DANILO 7.5 DE LIGT 8 BONUCCI 8 ALEX SANDRO 7 CUADRADO 7.5 LOCATELLI 7.5 RABIOT 6.5 BENTANCUR 7 BERNARDESCHI 7.5 CHIESA 8 KULUSEVSKI 6.5 KEAN 6 MCKENNIE 6 CHIELLINI 7 C. ALLEGRI 8

Gazzetta dello Sport SZCZESNY 6 DANILO 6.5 DE LIGT 7.5 BONUCCI 7.5 ALEX SANDRO 6.5 CUADRADO 6.5 LOCATELLI 7 RABIOT 6 BENTANCUR 6.5 BERNARDESCHI 6.5 CHIESA 8.5 KULUSEVSKI 6 KEAN 6 MCKENNIE 6 CHIELLINI N/A C. ALLEGRI 8

Calciomercato.com SZCZESNY 6.5 DANILO 6.5 DE LIGT 7 BONUCCI 7 ALEX SANDRO 6.5 CUADRADO 6.5 LOCATELLI 7 RABIOT 6 BENTANCUR 6 BERNARDESCHI 6.5 CHIESA 8 KULUSEVSKI 5.5 KEAN N/A MCKENNIE N/A CHIELLINI N/A C. ALLEGRI 7.5

IlBianconero.com SZCZESNY 6 DANILO 6.5 DE LIGT 8 BONUCCI 7.5 ALEX SANDRO 6 CUADRADO 6 LOCATELLI 6.5 RABIOT 5 BENTANCUR 6.5 BERNARDESCHI 6.5 CHIESA 8 KULUSEVSKI 5.5 KEAN 6 MCKENNIE 6 CHIELLINI 6.5 C. ALLEGRI 7

