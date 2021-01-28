Major Juventus target to decide on his future in the summer

Paul Pogba has revealed that he will decide on his future at the end of this season.

The Frenchman has been linked with a return to Juventus as he continues to struggle with criticism in England.

He was on the books of the Bianconeri from 2012 to 2016 when he moved to United.

His time in England has been a mixture of good form and bad form, but he is on a fine run of form at the moment, helping the Red Devils to challenge for a title for the first time in 8 years.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has revealed that the midfielder will not be extending his stay at Manchester United, but the Frenchman said he is focused on playing for now.

Speaking about his future, he claimed that he is still under contract with United, and he wants to win trophies for them in this campaign and decide on his future in the summer.

‘I am on contract, I am here, I am enjoying myself,’ said Pogba via Mail Sport.

‘Everybody knows that I have one year left, I’m going to speak with the club and see what’s going on.

‘For now, my objective, my goal is to win something. That’s all I’m thinking about is to win.

‘

Juventus will, no doubt, try to convince him that a return to Turin is best for him.