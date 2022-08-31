Major obstacle still blocking Arthur’s Juventus departure

Since his arrival to Turin, Arthur Melo has proven to be a major headache for Juventus. The midfielder was supposed to act as the direct replacement for Miralem Pjanic who headed in the opposite direction, but has been unable to fill the void left by the Bosnian playmaker.

After failing to convince Max Allegri, the management is hellbent on offloading the Brazilian flop. However, this task has proven to be an uphill battle from the very beginning of the summer.

Sporting has become the latest club to knock on the Old Lady’s door. But while the parties are currently working on finding an agreement in the final hours of the summer transfer session, the deal could be sabotaged by a familiar obstacle.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the player’s hefty wages remain the main hurdle in the negotiations.

During the previous weeks, Juventus and Valencia were also hoping to close a deal for Arthur, only for the transfer to falter due to the same reason.

Unfortunately for both the Bianconeri and the player, no top European club has made genuine attempts to sign the former Barcelona man this summer.

Instead, the ones that stepped forward are solid sides but not exactly elite. This means that they’re naturally unable to afford Arthur’s high wages.

Now surely Juventus will have to contribute in the player’s salary, but it has to be with a logical percentage, otherwise, the whole transfer wouldn’t make much sense.