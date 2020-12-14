Maldini gives an insight into Pirlo landing the Juventus job

Paolo Maldini revealed recently that he knew that Juventus had decided to make Andrea Pirlo their first team manager when he was still managing their youth team.

The club named Pirlo as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri in the summer to the surprise of many fans and football lovers.

The former midfielder had only been named as the manager of Juve’s youth team a few months earlier and he was being promoted to the senior team with little to no managerial experience.

However, it seems that the club had already planned to make him their first-team manager when they gave him the youth team job, Maldini has revealed.

He said he had a conversation with Pirlo at the time where he suggested to a surprised Pirlo that he was heading towards the first-team job.

In a conversation with Pirlo after Juve had beaten Genoa yesterday, he reminded him of how he was one of the first people to know he was getting the job.

He said on Sky Italia as quoted by Ilbianconero: “I called him to compliment him after the announcement as the Under 23 manager and I asked him if he was going to the first team . He asked me in amazement how I knew. Let’s say I was among the first to hear the news “.