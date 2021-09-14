Malmo v Juventus – Build-up, Line-up & Score Prediction for Champions League Group clash

Juventus will kick off their Champions League campaign this evening when they take on Malmo in Sweden, and welcome back a number of players to availability.

We were without all of our South American internationals this weekend when we lost 2-1 to Napoli, conceding late into the match to end up without any points, but all of those return to the squad for tonight, but our main man Federico Chiesa remains unavailable with injury.

Allegri will likely have his team fired up to set the record straight however, especially after having failed to win a single match thus far this season, and Malmo could well be unlucky to find themselves up against a raging bull.

One player who has come under scrutiny for his part in our recent struggles this term is Wojciech Szczesny, and he could well find himself dropped to the bench this evening, but you would expect a full-strength starting line-up otherwise.

Predicted Juve IX:

Perin

Danilo Bonucci Chiellini Sandro

Rabiot Locatelli McKennie

Cuadrado Morata Dybala

This team should have more than enough to overcome our Swedish counterparts, and I can’t help but believe the team is about to erupt after some tough results, and I’m expecting to see a team full of passion come out and get a convincing victory.

I’m going for a 4-1 away win this evening, with both Morata and Dybala getting their names amongst the scorers. What are your early predictions for the upcoming clash?

Patrick