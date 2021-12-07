Malmo’s manager says they are planning to shock everyone against Juventus

Juventus faces Malmo in their final Champions League group game as they look to finish at the top of their group.

Their 4-0 loss at Chelsea the last time out means they have to win at home and hope the Blues drop points at Zenit Saint Petersburg to top it.

Malmo is the whipping boys as they have no wins and four defeats from their five matches so far.

The Swedish side has nothing to play for in this game, but they are also not looking to do Juventus any favours.

Their manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, spoke about the fixture and confirms they will attempt to cause an upset when both clubs line up against each other tomorrow.

“We came to Turin to sell our skin dearly and perhaps to surprise Juve and the entire world of football with a favorable result”. He said to TMW via Il Bianconero.

“They played well and did a good job in the Champions League group stage. We have great respect for Juventus, a great club with great players and a top manager.

“Regarding the difficulties of this year, let’s remember that this team has always won the Scudetto in the last decade, but clearly the opponents have equipped themselves to fill the gap. And qualifying for the Champions League by playing Serie A is not easy, considering the many teams of level they compete, offering an attractive and modern football “.

Juve FC Says

Although Juve has already secured qualification to the next round of the Champions League, we need to win this game.

Malmo is a fixture we should win even with our second XI and we need to keep our current run of form intact.

Winning a match like this might not mean much, but losing or picking up just a point from it would affect the players’ morale.