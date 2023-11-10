This January, Juventus could be looking to bolster their midfield ranks by adding an experienced profile to the mix.

Max Allegri is suffering from a shortage in the middle of the park, especially following the suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus are making progress in their pursuit of Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The physically imposing midfielder started his career at Leeds United before earning a mega-money transfer to the Etihad Stadium in 2022.

Although he won the treble last season, the Englishman is frustrated by the lack of playing time under Pep Guardiola.

So as the report tells it, Phillips is open for a transfer to Turin. The Cityzens are also in the same boat.

The European champions would prefer to send the player on loan abroad rather than strengthen a domestic competitor.

The 27-year-old currently earns 5 million euros per season. But Juventus should be able to afford his wages since it would be a short-term transfer.

Nevertheless, Phillips isn’t the only profile on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist.

As Della Valle reveals, the Juventus director had already made contact with the entourage of Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, the Spurs are only open for a sale. The 28-year-old has been reduced to a substitute this season. But with Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr heading to the African Cup of Nations in January, Hojbjerg will certainly have an important role to play during that period.

The report also mentions Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul who has vast Serie A experience under the bell as well as Udinese youngster Lazar Samardzic.

Meanwhile, Domenico Berardi remains on the club’s wishlist in case the Bianconeri decide to bolster their attack as well.