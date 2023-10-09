Over the past 15 years, Pep Guardiola has established himself as one of the most successful coaches in the modern era.

The Spaniard won a plethora of titles at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and his current club Manchester City, including three Champions League trophies.

While many Juventus fans would dream about their club acquiring the 52-year-old, Guardiola says the Italian giants never sought his services.

“Juventus never contacted me,” revealed the Barcelona legend while attending an event at the Cuneo sports hall, reports JuventusNews24.

“In Italy, you eat very well. I like it a lot and I often come here on holiday.”

The Man City boss was also asked about the tactical approach of Max Allegri. The Juventus coach notoriously prefers to grab results over displaying an exciting brand of football.

“Allegri wants to win, as does any coach who prefers tactics. I have never met a manager who doesn’t want to win or who doesn’t want to play well.

“There are different ways of seeing football, but in the end everyone plays to win,” concluded Guardiola.

The Spanish tactician has been plying his trade at the Etihad Stadium since 2016. His contract with the Cityzens runs until 2025.

We shall see if he’ll ever decide to embark on a new career adventure in Serie A. Guardiola represented Brescia and Roma during his playing days.