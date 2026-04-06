Manchester City stalwart Bernardo Silva is on his way out of the club at the end of the season, with Juventus keen to recruit his services.

The 31-year-old has been a pillar in Pep Guardiola’s team since making the move from Monaco in the summer of 2017.

The attacking midfielder has gone on to make 450 appearances for the Cityzens, winning a host of trophies, including six Premier League titles, and the 2022/23 edition of the Champions League.

Bernardo Silva set to leave Man City in June

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Silva’s departure has been in the air for quite some time.

But following Man City’s FA Cup win over Liverpool on Saturday, Guardiola’s assistant coach, Pep Lijnders, has all but confirmed the news.

“Every good story comes to an end,” said the Dutchman following his club’s 4-0 hammering of the Reds.

“I hope Bernardo enjoys his last six weeks, that he has a good ending because he deserves it. And he deserves all the attention he can get.”

Following this announcement, the race for the Portuguese star’s services is expected to heat up in the coming days, with Juventus taking part, having monitored the player for months.

Will Juventus make a salary exception for Silva?

According to Tuttosport, April could be decisive, with Silva potentially making a decision by the end of the month.

The Turin-based newspaper confirms that Juventus had already made exploratory contacts with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Silva reportedly has rich suitors in Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League, but he prefers to embark on one final experience at a top European club.

The Bianconeri believe the 31-year-old can be a game-changer for Luciano Spalletti, providing the missing quality in the middle of the park.

However, the player expects a net salary of at least €8m-€9m, while Juventus have recently set their wage ceiling at €7 million.

Therefore, the Serie A giants might be forced to make an exception for the Man City skipper to secure the deal.