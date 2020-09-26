Man city considered serious contenders to sign Juventus star

Manchester City is one of the serious suitors of Juventus’ defender, Daniele Rugani, according to Tuttosport via SI.

Manchester City has been struggling to find a decent partner for Aymeric Laporte while Rugani has found it hard to break into the Juventus first team.

The Italian has the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini ahead of him in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

He has even had to compete with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and made just 10 Serie A appearances last season.

This season might be yet another campaign that he struggles to play and the report claims that City might take advantage of that to land him.

He is seen as a potential smart buy for the Premier League giants who have to fix their defence that spoilt their chances of retaining the Premier League title last season.

Rugani is considered a promising defender in Juventus and the Italians value him at between 20m to 25m euros claims the same report.

He has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea and Arsenal linked with a move for him before this summer (ThePrideofLondon).

Rugani has been at Juve all his professional career apart from spending 2013 to 2015 on loan at Empoli.