While many believe Andrea Cambiaso is already betrothed to Manchester City, the Premier League champions could end up pursuing another Serie A star.

The Italy international was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad in January. Almost all major sources in Italy and England agree that the Cityzens had indeed enquired about the 24-year-old. However, the Bianconeri never received a concrete offer, potentially due to the player’s physical struggles at the time.

Moreover, Man City ended up spending their winter transfer budget on Porto’s Nico Gonzalez, a midfielder who was considered a replacement for the injured Rodri.

Nevertheless, several reports are still tipping Pep Guardiola’s club to return for Cambiaso in the summer, believing he remains one of the club’s main priorities for next season.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, the English giants could instead opt for a cheaper option in the shape of Theo Hernandez.

The 27-year-old has been a pillar for Milan since joining the club in the summer of 2019, but he’s currently enduring his absolute worst campaign at San Siro. He even emerged as the ultimate culprit in the club’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Feyenoord after picking up a red card in the decisive second leg.

Moreover, the Frenchman’s contract with the Rossoneri will expire in June 2026, so the club will be desperate to cash in on him next summer to avoid losing his services for free a year later. The source claims 30 million euros could be enough to seal the dead.

So as the source explains, Man City could take advantage of the situation and lure in the former Real Madrid man who is considered a more affordable option compared to Cambiaso who might command a transfer fee in the region of 60 million.