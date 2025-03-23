Manchester City are widely expected to revisit their interest in Andrea Cambiaso this summer, but they might have some company this time around.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in January, but the transfer never materialised. In the end, the Cityzens opted to splash the cash on signing a replacement for the injured Rodri, identifying Porto’s Nico Gonzalez as the best option available, thus delaying their Cambiaso pursuit.

Nevertheless, the Premier League champions will likely launch an onslaught in the summer. For their part, Juventus no longer have ‘unsellable’ players, as every player now has a price, especially amidst the club’s current financial struggles.

According to Italian journalist Nicollo Ceccarini revealed that Juventus are bracing themselves for a bidding war, with three other clubs joining Man City in the race for Cambiaso.

As the transfer market expert reveals, Liverpool are also in the race for the versatile full-back (as they look to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander Arnold), as well Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

“The Cambiaso saga must always be monitored,” said Ceccarini in his interview with TuttoMercatoWeb.

“The Juventus wingback is liked by many European clubs. Manchester City are undoubtedly the ones who are keeping up the pressure but also pay attention to Liverpool in particular and Arsenal.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“In Germany, there is always Bayern Munich who have the player on their radars. As for Juventus, the valuation is around 65 million euros.”

Cambiaso was snapped up by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 following his big breakthrough at Genoa. After spending a season on loan at Bologna, he joined Max Allegri’s ranks in 2023 and immediately became a regular starter.

The Italy international has now cemented himself as a pillar for both club and country, but his recent ankle issues have been hampering his momentum.