Man City is taking action to beat Juventus to this South American talent

Julian Alvarez is the latest South American talent to catch the eyes of European giants, and he could move to the continent this month.

The River Plate attacker was in stunning form in the last campaign, and that caught the attention of Juventus and several other clubs.

We expect him to move to one of his suitors soon and Manchester City wants that to be them.

TycSports in Argentina via Football Italia claims the English club has already tabled two bids for his signature.

He has a €20m release clause written into his current deal, but the report says City’s offers have fallen short of that amount.

The English champions might return with a better offer, but this should serve as a wake-up call to Juve.

Juve FC Says

Alvarez could help us achieve our aims for the second half of this campaign and beyond.

At 21, he would join us at a very good age and he could add more goals and assists to the team.

Signing him in the summer is more achievable for Juve, but we could miss out if City returns with a much-improved offer.

Dusan Vlahovic and Anthony Martial are two other attackers who have been linked with a move to Turin.