Manchester City is actively seeking a solution for Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled to secure playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips has not met the expectations at #City since his signing to replace Fernandinho.

Although he is still considered for action by the England national team, he recognises the need for more playing time at the club level.

Manchester City is also aware of this and is looking to send him out on loan, possibly for a six-month period, which could pique the interest of Juventus.

Juventus is in need of new midfielders after losing Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli to bans, making Phillips a potential addition for the second half of the season.

According to a report on Calciomercato, the Premier League champions are actively working to find new accommodation for Phillips and are already considering offering him to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

We need options in midfield and having Phillips would be great even if he does not play every game.

He will give us options and force our other midfielders to step up their performances as well, otherwise, they will be benched.

However, City must also agree to pay a significant portion of his salary before the deal can happen, considering that Premier League players are always on huge salaries.