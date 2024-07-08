Juventus have set their sights on Manchester City fullback Yan Couto as they look to bring in a new player capable of filling in for Danilo.

The club captain is widely expected to play at right-back in Thiago Motta’s four-man defense.

However, the Bianconeri are lacking alternatives in this particular role, especially with Mattia De Sciglio tipped to leave this summer,

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli is searching the market for a new fullback and has reportedly identified Couto as a possible candidate for the role.

The Brazilian has been on Man City’s books since 2020, but spent the last two campaigns at their sister club Girona.

The 22-year-old managed to impress during his time in La Liga, and even earned a call-up to Brazil’s ill-fated Copa America campaign, ironically serving as Danilo’s understudy.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have already made contact with the Premier League giants as they look to poach the player’s services on an initial loan deal.

The Roman newspaper reveals that Man City have named their price at 25 million euros for the fullback whose contract will expire next summer.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can find an agreement that would see the Curitiba native land in Turin.

Couto has been a Brazil international since last October, and has garnered four caps thus far.