Former Juventus and Inter fullback Joao Cancelo would relish a return to one of his two former clubs as he finds himself surplus to requirements at Manchester City.

The Portuguese is considered by many as one of the most impactful players in his position worldwide. The 30-year-old is originally a right-back but can also be deployed on the opposite flank.

Yet, Man City manager Pep Guardiola no longer fancies his skills. Therefore, the player spent the last two campaigns on loan between Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

But with the Blaugrana failing to maintain his services on a permanent basis, Cancelo needs to find himself a new club this summer.

So according to La Stampa via IlBianconero, the fullback’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered his client’s services to his old employers Inter and Juventus.

The Portugal international spent the 2017/18 campaign with the Nerazzurri on loan from Valencia. He then made a permanent move to Turin in a transfer that famously paved the way for Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.

Cancelo only spent a single campaign with the Bianconeri before heading towards Man City who offered cash plus Danilo.

Nevertheless, the Premier League champions are requesting 25 million euros to part ways with the Benfica youth product. Moreover, the player’s high wages could be another hurdle.

But as the source tells it, the player is reportedly ready to reduce his wages to push the move, as he’s keen to return to Italy and play for a competitive club.

For their part, Juventus are considering the possibility of bringing back the Portuguese on loan.