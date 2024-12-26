Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was reportedly left dazzled by Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio when the two sides clashed heads earlier this month.

The Spanish tactician is enduring his most agonizing career run by far, with the falling Premier League giants only managing to register a single victory in their last 12 outings across all competitions. This miserable run included a Champions League defeat at the hands of Thiago Motta’s band.

But while Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie inflicted the damage upfront, the 2-0 result wouldn’t have been possible with Di Gregorio’s heroics.

The former Monza goalkeeper was robust between the posts, pulling off several astonishing saves, including a brilliant reaction stop on Erling Haaland’s glorious one-on-one opportunity. The Norwegian giant tried to dink it over the Italian, but the latter somehow managed to deny it with an outstretched hand.

So according to the Daily Mail via Calciomercato, the 27-year-old’s stunning show between the posts earned him the admiration of Guardiola who now considers him the right profile to bolster his less-than-perfect goalkeeping department.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has been relying on the services of Ederson for years, but the latter has been shaky this term, so he’s being rotated with Stefan Ortega who many believe isn’t at the required level for this prestigious role.

Therefore, the Cityzens are reportedly keen to bring in a new custodian sooner rather than later, and Di Gregorio has now landed on their shortlist.

The Inter youth product made a name for himself with Monza over the last four years. He was named the Best Goalkeeper in Serie A last season, before joining Juventus on a deal worth circa 20 million euros.

Di Gregorio’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2029, and the source insists it would take an irresistible offer to convince the Serie A giants to part ways with their summer signing.