Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, despite competing interest from Premier League clubs.

The midfielder has been struggling to secure regular playing time at City, leading Pep Guardiola to approve his potential departure. While clubs such as Newcastle United and Liverpool have expressed interest in acquiring Phillips, his preference is to stay in England, where he won’t have to grapple with learning a new language or adapting to a different culture.

However, City is hesitant to sell him to a domestic rival, providing a favourable advantage for Juventus. According to a report on Calciomercato, the Citizens are inclined towards sending Phillips abroad, making the Italian club’s bid for the midfielder more promising.

Juve FC Says

This is a huge boost for us, but Phillips has hardly played since he moved to City and may not make an impact on our team.

We need a player who has been getting game time and is in top shape. They can contribute to our success in the second half of the season.

Signing a player for the sake of it or because they play in the Premier League does not mean we are making the right signing.

We have other midfield targets and do not have to sign Phillips because he comes highly sought after.