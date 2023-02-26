Man City prepared to compete with Juventus for Argentine star

Alexis Mac Allister is on the radar of Juventus after his impressive World Cup performance for Argentina. However, it seems the midfielder might remain in England.

Juve has identified him as one man from that competition that can improve their squad.

The problem, however, is that the black and whites are not the only club that believe they need him and his list of suitors keeps expanding.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Manchester City is the latest club to show an interest in his signature.

The English champions want to add some new men to their squad in the next transfer window and believe Mac Allister would be a good member of the group.

Their interest now poses a serious issue for Juve and means the black and whites will struggle to get the deal sorted.

Juve FC Says

Manchester City has more money than us and the PL side is more attractive because of its manager and the domestic competition it competes in.

This means we will struggle to win the race for Mac Allister’s signature and should probably turn to other players who can serve as an alternative to the Brighton man.

The Seagulls are also famed for demanding a lot of money and could use City’s interest to inflate the midfielder’s price.