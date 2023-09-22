Valentin Barco has become a sought-after target for both Juventus and Manchester City, as he prepares to depart Boca Juniors. Over the past year, he has shown remarkable improvement and has secured a starting role within the Argentine club.

At the tender age of 19, Barco has already become a pivotal figure for his team, capturing the attention of elite European clubs. Juventus had expressed interest in him as a replacement for Alex Sandro during the previous transfer window, but the deal fell through, allowing the Brazilian to remain in Turin.

Manchester City and Brighton also made attempts to acquire Barco, but their efforts were unsuccessful, leading him to stay at Boca Juniors. Nevertheless, there is now a potential shift in the wind, as a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that City is actively pursuing a transfer, with an offer of approximately 20 million euros on the table.

The report indicates that Boca Juniors may be inclined to accept this offer, given that Barco’s current release clause stands at 10 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Barco has been on our radar for some time and we have not made progress in our interest.

He certainly will not be available forever and the team that makes the first big move to sign the teenager will win the race, which could be Manchester City.