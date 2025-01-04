Juventus had high expectations for Douglas Luiz when they signed him during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian midfielder had been one of Aston Villa’s standout performers, leading the Midlands club to an unlikely Champions League qualification last season. His stellar performances attracted interest from several top clubs, with Juventus ultimately securing his services in a deal involving cash and players.

The move was seen as a statement signing for the Bianconeri, with the incoming manager eager to work with Luiz and build a dynamic midfield around him. However, Luiz has struggled to replicate his Aston Villa form in Turin. Despite flashes of brilliance, his performances have fallen short of expectations, leaving fans and pundits questioning whether he is the right fit for Juventus’ system.

Amid his struggles, reports now claim that Manchester City is keen to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League. According to Tuttomercatoweb, City has approached Juventus with an offer to take Luiz on loan for the remainder of the season. However, Juventus swiftly rejected the proposal, signalling their intent to retain the midfielder until at least the summer.

While Juve’s decision to decline the loan offer suggests they still see potential in Luiz, it also highlights their current focus on other transfer dealings. The club is reportedly prioritising the sale of other players, such as Nicolo Fagioli, as they look to balance their squad and finances.

From Juventus’ perspective, letting Luiz leave midseason would be counterproductive unless a permanent move is on the table. Although he has not yet lived up to expectations, there is still hope that the Brazilian will find his rhythm and become a key player for the team.

For now, Luiz remains a part of Juventus’ plans, and the club will be hoping he can rediscover the form that made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.