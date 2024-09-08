Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne discussed Juventus and Inter ahead of the start of the new Champions League campaign.

The newly adopted UCL format will pit all 36 participants in one group, while each club will play against eight different opponents throughout the group stage.

For their part, The Premier League champions will take on two Serie A giants. They will kickstart their European campaign in a meeting with the Inter at home, before traveling to Turin for a clash against Juventus on Matchday Six.

Man City midfielder De Bruyne is aware that Juventus have adopted a new brand of football under Thiago Motta this season, which could spark an interesting challenge.

The 33-year-old is also expecting a tough opener against the Nerazzurri which will be a rematch of the 2023 Champions League final.

“We faced Inter in the final two editions ago, we are talking about a team that dominated the Italian championship and plays very well. They are a top team” said the 33-year-old in his post-match interview following Belgium’s 3-1 win over Israel in the UEFA Nations League (via IlBianconero).

“Juventus should have changed their philosophy, even if I’m not sure, so we’ll see.

“They are big names, and we can’t wait to play these top clashes. It will be great.

“Can Inter and Juventus compete to win the Champions League? It’s too early to tell at the moment,” concluded De Bruyne.