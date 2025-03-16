Manchester City are renowned admirers of Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, but a report in the Italian press is now linking them with Michele Di Gregorio.

The Cityzens could be set for a busy summer after a disappointing campaign. Pep Guardiola’s squad was heavily ravaged by injuries throughout the season, and they currently lie 5th in the Premier League table. So while they’re still in line to secure Champions League football, they are on the verge of being dethroned by Liverpool who are the runaway EPL leaders.

So in addition to their expected pursuit of Cambiaso (whom they tried to recruit in January already), Man City are also monitoring Di Gregorio with great interest, reveals TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan.

Juventus invested 20 million euros in the Italian goalkeeper last summer. The 27-year-old was named Best Goalkeeper in Serie A last season following an exceptional campaign with Monza.

And while the Bianconeri have been enduring rough times, the Italian custodian has been solid overall. For instance, he earned impressive ratings last week even when the team was pummelled by four unanswered goals at the hands of Atalanta.

Therefore, the 2023 Champions League winners have now identified Di Gregorio as the potential long-term heir of Ederson who could be on his way out at the end of the season, with several reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League. City have yet to launch direct contacts, but they’re keeping a close eye on the situation.

However, the report insists that Italian goalkeeper has been reiterating his desire to stay at Continassa for years to come, and has already rejected an approach from Liverpool.

As for Juventus, they would only be willing to negotiate a sale if they were to receive a figure in the region of 60 million euros, which is more or less the asking price for Cambiaso.