Man City willing to allow Juventus target leave if terms are met

Manchester City are claimed to be open to allowing reported Juventus target Gabriel Jesus leave this summer, but only if a payment is made up front for his signature.

The Brazilian has emerged as a potential signing in Turin, although recent reports had claimed that we were looking at a potential loan deal with an option to buy, but that may be difficult to negotiate.

The Citizens are claimed to be open to an exit for Gabriel, but they would be looking to use his potential sale to help towards their efforts to bolster their summer transfer activity, with a new striker believed to be top of their wishlist this summer, with The Sun naming Harry Kane as top of that list.

The Tottenham and England striker isn’t expected to come cheaply, and a boost to their finances would no doubt help, especially with the report claiming an intention to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish also.

It remains to be seen whether Juve will be able to come up with an offer that will strike the liking of the Citizens, with many of their recent deals having been loans with an option/obligation to buy, which City don’t appear open to.

Patrick