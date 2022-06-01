Man United announce Pogba’s departure as Juventus return looms closer

After six mostly underwhelming campaigns, Manchester United and Paul Pogba are parting ways for the second time in ten years.

The Frenchman’s contract will expire at the end of the month, and the two parties were never close to a renewal. In fact, neither side truly intended to extend the collaboration.

Therefore, the midfielder has reached the end of his adventure at Old Trafford, and the club confirmed it in a lengthy statement published on its official website.

“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract,” reads the official statement. “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.”

So after closing the chapter with the Red Devils, Pogba can now sign as a free agent for a new club, and he is widely expected to rejoin Juventus.

According to Calciomercato , the Bianconeri held a meeting with the player’s agent Rafaela Pimenta on Tuesday, and the two parties are trying to solve the final knots before reaching a full agreement.

The 29-year-old had enjoyed a successful spell in Turin between 2012 and 2016 upon leaving Man United for the first time, and he remains a widely popular figure amongst the fans.