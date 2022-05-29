Man United boss claimed to regret signing of Juventus star

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is claimed to regret Manchester United’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer from Juventus.

The Norwegian boss led his side to finish second in the table in 202-21, finishing five and seven ahead of both Liverpool and Chelsea.

That summer, they moved to bring in two big signings in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, before a late move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo emerged after he had appeared to be closing on a move to rivals Manchester City, a transfer the boss is claimed to have been against.

The Express now cited both a source close to the club and The Times in claiming that he also regrets the move, adding that Ole claimed that he ‘did not fit’ into what he wanted to build at Old Trafford.

It could be assume that this signing may well have damaged the balance within the squad, and ultimately have cost Solskjaer his job, with him being replaced by Ralf Rangnck during the campaign.

Juve fans definitely had mixed feelings about his departure, with him standing as the clear top goalscorer for our side in the previous campaign, whilst you could also see that his inclusion in our side did hamper some players.

That seems to have turned out exactly the same for CR7 back at United also, with his goals continuing but with his side suffering in the process.

Patrick