Man United identify Juventus target as Pogba replacement

This summer, most observers expect Paul Pogba to end his underwhelming Manchester United stint.

The Frenchman made his grand Old Trafford return for a record deal in the summer of 2016, but has been unable to produce great displays on a consistent basis.

The former Juventus star is now running on an expiring contract, and the Red Devils will surely be looking to replace him with another strong player in the middle of the park.

According to TuttoJuve, Man United have now identified Ryan Gravenberch as the ideal player to take the torch from the 2018 World Cup winner.

The Dutchman is a youth product of Ajax who rose through the club’s ranks to become a pivotal member of the senior team. He is renowned for his skills on the ball, as well as defensive contribution.

For their part, Juventus have been heavily linked with a summer move towards the 19-year-old. But with the English giants in the fray, the situation could become a bit more complicated for the Italians.

The midfielder’s contract runs until 2023, and his current value is around 35 million euros. Nevertheless, the report adds that Ajax could be holding out for a figure close to 50 millions.

Juve FC say

The Dutch side’s reported asking price is surely excessive for a player who will be out of contract in a year, and Juventus surely won’t splash such sum.

Despite United’s apparent interest, Ajax will have to reduce their demands, and the Bianconeri could stand a chance of securing a deal thanks to their rapport with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola.