Man United legend explains why Pogba performed better at Juventus

On Tuesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo once again stole all the headlines by salvaging a point for Manchester United during the tough trip to Bergamo.

Atalanta took the lead twice, but the Portuguese put his team back on level terms by scoring in additional time at the end of both halves.

On the contrary, Paul Pogba’s performance was criticized by a section of fans and observers, including Red Devils legend Paul Scholes.

The retired midfielder claims that the Frenchman still lacks maturity and explains that he did better during his time at Juventus because he was surrounded by experienced players.

“How old is he? 28? He’s a really experienced player. But he’s one of them that will get to 35 and be exactly the same. He’ll still be doing the stupid stuff where he’s stud rolling the ball, holding people off showing how strong and skillful he is. The biggest thing with Paul is his concentration. He goes away with the fairies at times,” said Scholes during his appearance at the BT Sport Studios as reported by The Independent.

“You think of the Juventus team he played in, where he was brilliant and was why we signed him. The experience around him – [Andrea] Pirlo, [Giorgi] Chiellini, [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Gianluigi] Buffon, an aggressive manager. He will need that treatment until he’s 35.”

Juve FC say

Well, it’s hard to argue against Scholes’ point. Pogba is blessed with unusual skills, but he’s yet to demonstrate the characteristics that qualify him to be a leader for younger players.

Juventus could attempt to bring the midfielder back once his contract expires at the end of the season. But in the absence of the majority of the old core that was present during his first spell in Turin, will he struggle under the pressure of being considered a leader?

We’re currently witnessing Paulo Dybala’s evolution into a true role model on the pitch, but Pogba could prove to be a more complicated case.