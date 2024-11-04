VILA NOVA DE FAMALICAO, PORTUGAL - MARCH 26: Geovany Quenda of U17 Portugal gestures during the UEFA Under17 European Championship Qualifier between U17 Portugal and U17 Germany at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho on March 26, 2024 in Vila Nova de Famalicao, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images for DFB)

Juventus have reportedly entered the fray for Sporting Lisbon teenager Geovany Quenda, but Manchester United and their crosstown rivals Manchester City are leading the hunt.

The 17-year-old is a left-footed player who mainly features as an inverted right winger. He started his career at Damaiense and then spent two years at Benfica’s academy before moving to their blood rivals Sporting in 2019.

Since then, the Portuguese youngster has been swiftly climbing his way up the ranks. This summer, he has been permanently promoted to the first team despite his tender age, and has already established himself as a pillar for the reigning Portuguese champions. He has thus far made 16 appearances across all competitions, contributing with two goals and an assist.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus are keeping tabs on Quenda, identifying him as a bright talent with a great future ahead of him.

Nevertheless, the source believes the Bianconeri aren’t the favorites to prevail in the race, as they’re facing stern competition from the two Manchester giants.

Aside from their vast financial powers, the two Premier League giants also possess the right connections to lure the wonderkid to Northern England.

Man United have recently appointed Ruben Amorim as their new manager. The young tactician was the one who gave Quenda his maiden senior opportunity. On the other hand, Man City have identified Sporting director Huga Viana as the heir to Txiki Begiristain.

Therefore, both Amorim and Viana could be enticed by a reunion with their former Sporting pupil. The teenager is tied to the Lisbon-based giants with a contract running until June 2027.

Quanda has also earned his maiden call-up for the senior Portuguese national team, but remained on the bench during the UEFA Nations League contest against Scotland, so he has yet to make his first-team debut.