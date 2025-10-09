Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz continues to be linked with some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, as Manchester United are reportedly plotting a swoop.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the best young talents on the planet, as evidenced by his Top-Five finish in the 2025 Kopa Trophy.

The exciting young forward has now emerged as the ultimate star in Turin, thanks to his elusive skillset and jaw-dropping strikes.

Kenan Yildiz is also wanted by Man United

While Juventus have been desperate to tie Yildiz down with a new and improved contract, the two parties haven’t been able to reach the finish line just yet.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport reported in recent hours, there’s still a gap between the club’s offer and the player’s demands, and while Juventus remain optimistic about reaching a deal, Chelsea and Barcelona are looking to pounce on the situation and lure the player away from Turin.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

However, these aren’t the only European giants keeping tabs on the Turkish star.

According to The Daily Briefing, Man Utd have also been bewitched by the young man’s talent, and they’re even willing to put €90 million to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have undergone a major attacking overhaul last summer, recruiting Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but they remain interested in bolstering their ranks, especially if they manage to return to Europe next summer.

Man Utd join Chelsea & Arsenal in the race for Yildiz

The source also confirms Arsenal’s interest in Yildiz. As we reported on Sunday, the Gunners sent scouts to the Allianz Stadium to watch the young man in action against Milan.

Nevertheless, the report reckons that the Juventus star isn’t keen to leave Continassa anytime soon, as he remains happy and comfortable with his place in Turin.

That being said, the Serie A giants would be wise to accelerate their efforts to put his signature on paper and ward off all unwanted competition.