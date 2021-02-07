Man United optimistic of Pogba’s renewal, but will the former Juve player sign a renewal?

The Paul Pogba transfer saga is unlikely to reach a decisive ending anytime soon.

The Frenchman is in a midst of yet another inconsistent season with Manchester United, and his position among the club’s fans has been rapidly varying from hero to zero based on every performance.

It should also be noted that some of the player’s comments – which indicated that he’s unhappy at the club – hasn’t gone down well with the Red Devils’ supporters.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been repeatedly linked with a return to Juventus, where he arguably spent the best four seasons of his career between 2012 and 2016.

According to the famous British newspaper The Sun (via TuttoMercatoWeb), the Premier League club has already opened the negotiations with Pogba’s entourage over a contract renewal.

The midfielder’s current deal with United runs only until the summer of 2022.

Nonetheless, other sources claim that the situation between the player and the club isn’t as smooth as suggested.

Although the English team’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was optimistic about the renewal, El Chiringuito (via ilBianconero) reports that Pogba’s brother gave a rather gloomy response when asked about the issue.

“Paul still has one year on his contract, I don’t know if he will remain until it expires. Otherwise he can leave for free.

“The renewal? I don’t know. I don’t think we talked about it.”

Therefore, three possible scenarios are on the table for Pogba and the Red Devils.

The French star can either renew his contract and remain in the Premier League for years to come, or he can be sold in the summer before the expiry of his deal in 2022.

But the worst possible option for the English side would be the departure of the player for free once his contract expires next year.

In all cases, the Juve hierarchy will be monitoring the situation closely.