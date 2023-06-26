Man United rekindle Rabiot interest But Juventus remain hopeful

With his contract expiring in a few days, Adrien Rabiot’s future remains uncertain. But while Juventus are hoping to put his signature on a new contract, Man United have reportedly rekindled their interest in the Frenchman.

As we all know, the 28-year-old was on the verge of signing for the Red Devils last season. The Bianconeri had accepted an offer for 20 million euros.

However, the player’s mother Veronique couldn’t reach an agreement with the Premier League giants over personal terms.

But after enjoying his best campaign yet for both club and country, one would expect the midfielder to be one of the most sought-after players on the free market.

While news reports have previously linked him with several top clubs, the player is yet to receive concrete offers.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Man United have finally made contact with Rabiot.

The Red Devils would offer the World Cup finalist the opportunity to play both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

In the meantime, Juventus can only haplessly watch as the midfielder can sign for any other club as a free agent.

Nevertheless, Albanese believes that the Bianconeri remain hopeful, with head coach Max Allegri and sporting director Giovanni Manna still trying to convince the player of extending his stay at the club.

The French international joined Juventus as a free agent in 2019 but it took him until last season to fulfill his initial promise.